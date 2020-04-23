Traffic fatality in Sulphur being investigated

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a death.
The crash occurred at 10:00 p.m. on Apr. 22 near the intersection of North Claiborne Street and Sim Portie Road in Sulphur, according to CPSO.
The car was traveling south on North Claiborne Street when it went off the roadway. The car then hit a road sign and a culvert before coming to a stop in a ditch.
Lisa A. Shepard, 59, of Sulphur was the driver of the car. She was trapped inside the car and had to be freed. She was then taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, says Kayla Vincent, CPSO spokeswoman.
Currently, the cause of the accident is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.
