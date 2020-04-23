SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 22, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 22, 2020.
Heather Marie Trimble, 34, Lake Charles: Battery; third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Danautica Goodly, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to the infirmed.
Treyvon Onell Nicholas, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to the infirmed.
Connie Mack Chatman, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Joshua Lamar Taylor, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors; mischief; cruelty to the infirmed.
Geondre Jamal Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to the infirmed.
Brent Walker, 43, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; obstruction of a public passage; driving with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Robert Sanchez Moses, 54, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Cameron Treyvonne Bullen, 23, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; out of state detainer.
Reginald Dwayne Gordon, 48, Lake Charles: Cruelty to the infirmed; failure to seek assistance.
Marco Antonio Perales, 27, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Demark Antione Kennedy, 26, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); burglary (2 charges).
Lorenzo Mays Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Zachery Tyler Wilkerson, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Adam Fruge, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Shyeim Graham, 23, Vinton: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion; theft of a firearm.
