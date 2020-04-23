Stimulus check payments continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While millions of Americans have received their stimulus checks, millions more are still waiting.
The first round of direct deposit stimulus checks went out last week. According to reports, the payments will continue with the first round of mailed paper checks dated Friday, April 24.
“It’s more just about timing," tax attorney Russ Stutes said. "The paper checks are just going to take longer because they require more effort, more money to kind of get in the mail and get going to the population.”
Stutes said if you have direct deposit information on file and haven’t received your payment, your check is coming. But for those who have received it, it can be a chance to prioritize bills.
“For the people that need it to pay rent, to pay mortgages, to pay bills, you know you need to do what you have to do to get to the next month," Stutes said.
For others, this can be a chance to save, pay things off, or even invest.
“Now is as good time as ever to get into the stock market with it being as low as it is," Stutes said. "It’s the lowest it’s been in almost four years now.”
For anyone who’s concerned they’ll have to pay this money back, Stutes said there should not be any repayments back to the IRS.
“This is a refundable tax credit, so you don’t have to pay this money back," Stutes said. "The way that operates is, it’s essentially a dollar for dollar reduction on any tax liability you were going to have in 2020, only they’re giving you that reduction in advance.”
For more information on when you’ll receive your stimulus check you can visit the IRS website and click on the Get Your Payment tool.
