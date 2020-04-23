Sports Person of the Week - Ashanti Carter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Softball has been part of Ashanti Carter’s life for quite some time. She came up playing for a travel ball team based out of New Orleans where she was fortunate to learn from college coaches.
“They teach us things that a lot of other coaches don’t teach us," Carter said of her travel ball coaches. "They teach us how to train to be ready for college and they teach us the same way they were taught in college. They help us a lot with learning about recruitment.”
Carter took those skills and translated them to a solid start to her high school career at Iowa. She picked up 27 wins during her time as a Lady Jacket and helped the team win their first district title since 2012 a season ago.
“I started playing my eighth grade year at Iowa," added Carter. "That year I was honorable mention. My freshman year I was second-team all district. My sophomore year we won district and I was first-team all district.”
Carter then made the move to Washington-Marion to be coached by her father. Although she won't be able to suit up this season, she still was able to make history. She recently committed to Alcorn State and will become the first softball signee in Washington-Marion's history.
“When I was told that I was going to be the first person to sign for softball I was amazed," admitted Carter. “That’s one of those things most people don’t get the opportunity to hear, not only to live through but hear.”
Carter realizes her milestone is bigger than her and wants to inspire those that come after her to achieve even greater.
“I would just like to leave marks for other girls to reach and to have dreams to possibly go higher than me and have something to look forward to," said Carter.
