SENIOR NIGHT: Desiree’ Jackson, Westlake

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Westlake’s Desiree’ Jackson. She played basketball, volleyball, and track all four years of high school at Westlake. She’s done Track and Field since her 8th-grade year and has won Outstanding Field for Women for both District as well as Regionals. She also went on to compete at State in 2019 for Shot Put and Discus. She has received All-Academic honors from the LHSAA in all three sports.