SENIOR NIGHT: Desiree’ Jackson, Westlake

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Westlake’s Desiree’ Jackson. She played basketball, volleyball, and track all four years of high school at Westlake. She’s done Track and Field since her 8th-grade year and has won Outstanding Field for Women for both District as well as Regionals. She also went on to compete at State in 2019 for Shot Put and Discus. She has received All-Academic honors from the LHSAA in all three sports.
Jackson is FBLA President, Member of FCCLA, Student Council, and is in Beta Club. Jackson will graduate with a 4.2 GPA and plans to attend McNeese in the fall for Computer Engineering.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
