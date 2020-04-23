SENIOR NIGHT: Alejandra Gomez Llanes, Sulphur

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on on Sulphur’s Alejandra Gomez Llanes. The track athlete is graduating with 4.0 GPA while participating in the High School Musical Talent Group. She is also a member of Beta, Choir, and Speech Club.
Alejandra also participated in community service through Key Club and the Sulphur Community Impact Program. She is considering a career in the medical field and she will be attending LSU.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.