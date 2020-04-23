The new normal: Sulphur mom adapts to working and teaching from home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Things can get a little hectic as families adapt to the new normal of working and teaching from home but a Sulphur mom has made it all work by combining digital learning projects with structured activities.
Mom, blogger and small business owner Jamie Gremillion said at first, balancing work from home and taking care of three kids seemed like a daunting task.
“I knew that I had to set a schedule for us," Gremillion said. “As soon as I set that schedule, it’s changed like three times! We are finally, what, is it five weeks? Getting in our groove.”
Gremillion said she works in the morning before the kids get up so they can have breakfast together and enjoy play time before homework.
“We actually play in the mornings,” Gremillion said. “When [my daughter] goes down for nap around noon, that’s when we do school. I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I trusted and knew that [Life Christian Academy] was going to do something to provide for us.”
Gremillion’s son and daughter attends Life Christian Academy, which provides digital learning projects for students.
“Everything is virtual,” Gremillion said. “Our teachers are available every day from 8:00 am to 3:00pm so they can FaceTime, [have a] phone conversation, email, however they want to - to eliminate that stress for parents as much as possible.”
As teachers and schools continue to do everything they can to keep kids learning, Gremillion is one of many parents who have had to adjust to the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know if you would’ve told me on the 13th I was going to be home with the kids, all three kids, 24 hours a day 7 days a week, you know, for two months or more, it would have been very overwhelming," Gremillion said. “This experience will change me forever as a mom.”
