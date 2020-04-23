New COVID-19 notification guidelines set for nursing homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nursing homes in Calcasieu are seeing COVID-19 cases, although the Louisiana Department of Health is not releasing specifics about individual facilities, officials said Thursday.
Across the state, 205 of the 436 nursing homes and adult residential facilities in Louisiana have reported cases of COVID-19. Nursing homes have reported 2,402 residents have tested positive and 403 have died.
The Louisiana Department of Health had been identifying COVID-19 “clusters” at nursing homes but is no longer listing individual facilities “due to the volume.” The state’s list never included a Southwest Louisiana nursing home.
“We do have nursing homes that are impacted by COVID-19, not just here within our region, but across the entire state,” Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director for the LDH, said at a news conference Thursday. “We have a very large number of nursing homes that are impacted.”
Cavanaugh said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services put out new rules this past week that will require nursing homes to inform residents, their families and representatives of COVID-19 cases in their facilities.
CMS called for reporting and surveillance efforts at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes related to COVID-19 cases on April 19.
“CMS and CDC will soon provide nursing homes with specific direction on standard formatting and frequency for reporting this information through the CDC’s National Health Safety Network (NHSN) system,” the memorandum said. “Currently, this information is provided optionally by nursing homes.”
The new rules would require nursing homes to report COVID-19 data directly to CDC instead of having it as an option.
Nursing homes will also be required to be more transparent with residents and their representatives on the conditions inside the facilities.
“At a minimum, once these requirements are in place, nursing homes must inform residents and their representatives within 12 hours of the occurrence of a single confirmed infection of COVID-19, or three or more residents or staff with new-onset of respiratory symptoms that occur within 72 hours,” CMS said.
The new rules state updates must be provided weekly to residents and their representatives or each time there’s a confirmed case of COVID-19 or whenever three or more residents or staff have had respiratory symptoms occur in three days.
“Facilities will include information on mitigating actions implemented to prevent or reduce the risk of transmission, including if normal operations in the nursing home will be altered. This information must be reported in accordance with existing privacy regulations and statute,” CMS said.
Dr. Cavanaugh said the federal agency needs to discuss what sort of notification needs to happen for nursing homes who have positive cases of COVID-19 and details on what’s going to be released: When, how and where is still being worked out.
“I do expect at some point we will receive more specific information about that,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.
From an infection control perspective, Dr. Cavanaugh said her office has been in frequent contact with the nursing homes that have positive cases of COVID-19 and have provided advice and technical assistance, such as PPE supplies.
“PPE supplies at nursing homes have gotten better,” Dr. Cavanaugh said. “We started to receive supplies within our office and are working on getting those distributed to nursing homes and clinics.”
Dr. Cavanaugh said officials are working hard to make sure local nursing homes are safe.
“Nursing homes are definitely an area of grave concern because they are a very high-risk population in a closed space, and this could be a very deadly disease for our nursing homes,” Dr. Cavanaugh said. “But we are working very hard to make sure that it is as safe as possible in those places.”
