Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELVIS VIRTUAL FEST
Festival for king of rock 'n' roll goes virtual amid virus
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll. Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering. The director of the festival tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal the health and safety of patrons has been the most important thing. The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.
BIG TUNA
Massive tuna caught in Mississippi breaks state record
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — There’s a new state record in place in Mississippi for Yellowfin Tuna. Michael McElroy III, of Hattiesburg, landed a fish weighing 236 pounds, 9.6 ounces last month. The state Commission on Marine Resources on Tuesday certified the catch as a state fishing record for the species using conventional tackle. The previous record, set June 9, 2001, was held by Robert Landingham with a fish weighing 205 pounds, 12.8 ounces.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov hints at reopening some businesses next week
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he expects to take steps next week in a gradual reopening of the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic. He's not yet saying what those steps will be, but says he's taking advice from public health experts. The governor’s current statewide stay-at-home order expires Monday morning. Reeves said he's likely to extend that order for people who are most vulnerable to the virus. He says he has not set a timeline for allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in services. Mississippi has nearly 4,900 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 190 deaths from it.
MERIDIAN POLICE
Meridian interim police chief resigns; 4 seek long-term job
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A longtime law enforcement officer has stepped down as interim police chief in a Mississippi city. Lewis Robbins had served in the position in Meridian since February. His 90-day appointment was set to expire May 4. Mayor Percy Bland says Robbins resigned on Monday. Benny Dubose resigned as the city's police chief in January. Bland told the Meridian Star that Robbins did everything he was asked to do as interim chief. Bland said Tuesday that four people are interested in becoming chief. He said Capt. John Griffith will lead the department in the interim while city leaders interview candidates.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
CAR FOUND IN CREEK
Body found inside wrecked car identified as missing father
MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — The body of a man found in a wrecked car submerged in a Mississippi creek has been identified as a missing father. WLBT-TV reports Robert Curtis was found dead Monday just off U.S. Route 49 in Mendenhall. The Simpson County coroner says the vehicle appeared to have been there for about a week. Curtis hadn't been seen since April 14 and was reported missing last Thursday. Lifelong friend Ashton Busby says Curtis had two children and a third child on the way. She remembered him as a fun and outgoing person.