Hometown Hero - Jeremiah Price

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A veteran of two overseas deployments with the Marines, wants to bring awareness to a group called, "Team Red, White and Blue." Jeremiah Price ran with an American flag over the Gibbstown bridge on Hwy. 27 on April 18, 2020. He was taking the route of the Gibbstown Bridge 5K fundraiser that had been canceled because of the pandemic.
"That bridge is not easy to run by itself to begin with," said Price. "That's a pretty steep bridge. Then on top of it, you're carrying something with you 3.1 miles. It proves to be a little much. But at the same time, I'm alive. "
Price served in the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines Weapons Company from 2001 until 2009 and wanted to bring awareness to Team RWB, as well as suicide awareness among veterans coming back from deployments overseas.
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, to be honest with you. Not just the race. The flag that I was carrying, it meant so much for me. And the weather was not cooperating, but I was totally fine with it."
Price says he himself had to overcome many difficulties after returning from war, and has lost many friends to suicide since returning from Iraq in 2005.
"It's okay to struggle. People need to know that they're not alone. They are not alone in this fight and there are other people that will have their back."
Price wants fellow veterans to know that there is help available. The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).
For more on veterans suicide prevention, click HERE.
