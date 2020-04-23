Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox got off lightly in Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal after Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded their violations were far less flagrant than those of the Houston Astros. Boston was stripped of its second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft for sign stealing in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as the Astros’ bench coach. Manfred issued his decision Wednesday, announcing Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins violated the prohibition on in-game use of video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason. He denied the allegations.
UNDATED (AP) — Some professional tennis players and coaches are having a hard time financially right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike their counterparts in team sports, they do not have regular salaries. Most tennis players need there to be tournaments so they can earn prize money. But the men's and women's tours have been suspended since early March and are going to be shuttered at least until mid-July. One player ranked in the top 200 told The Associated Press about the problems he is having while trying to apply for unemployment benefits at home in Texas.