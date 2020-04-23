FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather exits; cool front on the way before the noon hour

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The severe weather threat finally ended for Southwest Louisiana overnight, but we’re still waiting on the cold front to move through so there is the additional chance of more showers and thunderstorms through the mid-morning hours. With a lull in activity now, things are much quieter across Southwest Louisiana other than the occasionally gusty south winds.
Expect another line of showers and a few thunderstorms to form along the actual cold front which should be moving through Southwest Louisiana through the mid-morning hours. No additional severe weather is expected with this last batch of rain moving through, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible and even some small hail.
By midday the front will have moved through the entire area with sunshine beginning to pop out this afternoon. Temperatures heat back up into the 80s today but once the sun sets, looks for those temperatures to begin to drop into the 60s and even upper 50s overnight.
The weather pattern will take a bit of a break over the next few days with a secondary cool front moving through the area early Saturday, although it doesn’t look to bring any significant rain threat with its passage. Cooler mornings will be the result through the weekend with lows in the 50s while afternoon highs return to the 80s.
