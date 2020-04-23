FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy start, but sunshine has returned for the afternoon and into Friday

You couldn’t have asked for a better afternoon across Southwest Louisiana than what we have today especially after a stormy Thursday evening. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the lower and middle 80′s setting up for a nice evening to maybe step out in the backyard for some fresh air. As we go through the rest of the evening and into the overnight the clear skies will continue with just a few thin cirrus clouds passing by from time to time. Overall it will be cooler tonight as we get some drier air working its way in with the northwesterly flow we are seeing. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by the time we reach Friday morning. To end the week we have another gorgeous day in store as we see plenty of sunshine throughout Southwest Louisiana on our Friday and once again temperatures warming very nicely into the lower and middle 80′s for afternoon highs. The good news is that rain isn’t going to be a problem heading into our Friday evening and the weekend is shaping up to be really nice as well.