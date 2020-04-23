FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy start, but sunshine has returned for the afternoon and into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We had a cloudy and warm start to the day, but the sunshine has come out in full force setting up a beautiful afternoon across the region.
You couldn’t have asked for a better afternoon across Southwest Louisiana than what we have today especially after a stormy Thursday evening. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the lower and middle 80′s setting up for a nice evening to maybe step out in the backyard for some fresh air. As we go through the rest of the evening and into the overnight the clear skies will continue with just a few thin cirrus clouds passing by from time to time. Overall it will be cooler tonight as we get some drier air working its way in with the northwesterly flow we are seeing. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by the time we reach Friday morning. To end the week we have another gorgeous day in store as we see plenty of sunshine throughout Southwest Louisiana on our Friday and once again temperatures warming very nicely into the lower and middle 80′s for afternoon highs. The good news is that rain isn’t going to be a problem heading into our Friday evening and the weekend is shaping up to be really nice as well.
If you have anything that you are planning on doing maybe in the yard or around the house this weekend then it will be just fine to do so as we expect mostly sunny skies across the area with just a few clouds from time to time. Overall we will be watching a front back off to the north and that looks to keep the rain chances north of here for our Saturday, but as we head into Saturday evening an isolated shower can’t be ruled out but the overall rain chances is very small. As for temperatures we start off in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for Saturday morning and then both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80′s. A little bit of a cooler start Sunday morning where there will be more of us starting out in the upper 50′s.
Into next week we start Monday off dry with temperatures very similar to what the weekend holds for us, but then changes begin to occur and that will be an increase in humidity values and eventual and increase in rain chances into Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance of rain right now looks to come for Wednesday, but still several days to get the timing down better. Overall temperatures next week will be in the lower to middle 80′s with lows in the lower and middle 60′s. For now enjoy the beautiful sunshine and the warm weather.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.