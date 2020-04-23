COVID-19 IN SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, according to numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Three additional deaths were reported in Calcasieu.
Seven of the new cases were in Calcasieu, while one new case was reported in Allen.
There have now been 23 deaths from COVID-19 in Calcasieu and a total of 40 in Southwest Louisiana.
There have now been 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana, 341 of those in Calcasieu.
Statewide, there were 404 additional cases and 68 additionals deaths reported from COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,258 confirmed cases and 1,473 deaths. The Department of Health reported that there are currently 1,747 people in Louisiana hospitalized from COVID-19 and 287 on ventilators.
ALLEN - 80 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 30 state tests | 220 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 36 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 4 state tests | 374 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 341 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 111 state tests | 5,492 commercial tests
CAMERON - 3 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 2 state tests | 13 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 57 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 99 state tests | 667 commercial tests
VERNON - 14 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 847 commercial tests
STATE - 25,258 case(s) | 1,473 death(s). Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
