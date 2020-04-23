College football analyst Mike Detillier talks Joe Burrow’s ceiling in NFL

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “I just think football intelligence. The ability to make the right decision under pressure. He’s got it at the very highest level," Mike Detillier said.
Joe Burrow took the college football world by storm in 2019, leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record winning both the national title and the Heisman trophy.
NFL teams have since taken notice as Burrow is expected to be the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“He grew up in Ohio, went to high school in Ohio and started college at Ohio State, that sort of puts him at more pressure than a normal person would get," Detillier said. "I think he’s a Super Bowl caliber quarterback if he has the players surrounding him. That’s going to be key for the Bengals”
Being the first player drafted comes with its fair share of challenges.
“When you’re the number one pick, you’re going to a bad team. There is a reason why they are picking first overall. That’s the negative of it," said Detillier. "There’s always that hope that you can be the guy to turn around their franchise.”
But success doesn’t happen overnight, even for Hall of Famers.
“There is a reason still to this day that Peyton Manning threw more interceptions as a rookie than anybody else in the history of the National Football League. Peyton Manning is one of the all-time greats, so it even took him that learning curve also,” Detillier said.
Without question Burrow has the mental makeup and moxie to take the league by storm. With that and his burning desire to prove every doubter wrong, he has the potential to one day become one of the great NFL quarterbacks.
“He’s an offensive player with a defensive mentality. He really takes that defensive personality in him that he is going to aggressively go after you. I like that in an athlete,” said Detillier. You might think that’s athletic arrogance, but it isn’t bragging if you can do it and Joe can."
