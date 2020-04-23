Closures of meat processing plants doesn’t impact Louisiana’s food supply in the short run, state official says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tyson Foods, which provides 4% of the nation’s pork, temporarily shut down its largest pork plant in Iowa on Wednesday because of a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
JBS has also had to close one of its plants in Minnesota, yet despite the closures of several meat processing facilities across the country, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain said the state doesn’t have anything to worry about, for now.
“In the short term, we’re not going to see a real big problem," Strain said. "You may see some increase in price, retail price, by supply and demand, but if we don’t get these going back in these next two weeks, what happens, it effects everything up and down in the supply chain.”
Strain said although the state wouldn’t see a problem in the short run, extended closures could pose a problem in the future.
“What can happen over the next 6 months, we can see some relative shortages,” Strain said. “Now, however we are a very large export state and country. We export a great deal of proteins, specifically pork, beef and poultry to the world, so I’m very confident that we’ll have enough product here in America.”
Due to the closures, small processing facilities such as locally owned Lake Charles Poultry are trying to meet the demand.
“A lot of the restaurants [businesses] are down, but our retail trades through the door, the individuals walking in, the demand is up," owner Danny Bellard said. "The only thing is you’re limiting the amount of the people in the building, so you’re trying to turn them over as fast as you can so people aren’t waiting all day.”
Strain said consumers should not rush out to stock up on meat and should only buy what they need instead.
