Cincinnati Bengals select LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 in NFL draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After weeks of speculation, the pick is finally in and as expected, Cincinnati took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. Burrow becomes just the second LSU player to be selected first overall in the NFL draft with the first player being JaMarcus Russell in 2007.
Cincinnati fans must be grinning ear-to-ear after hearing the pick because it’s been a rough 20 plus seasons. The Bengals franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990, with their last playoff appearance in 2015 when they lost in the AFC Wild Card round. Cincinnati has not taken a quarterback No. 1 overall since they selected Carson Palmer in 2003.
With Burrow being from Ohio, playing high school ball in Ohio, and starting his college career at Ohio State, this sounds like the perfect match.
The Ohio native has been a winner his entire life. He carried Athens High to the state championship game as a senior. In the two seasons he started (2012-14), he led the team to a 37-4 overall record. Fast forward a few years later and in 2020, after transferring to LSU, he led the Tigers to their first national title since 2007. Not to mention, he finished with one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record with 5,671 yards, 60 TDs, and six interceptions. He set an NCAA record after throwing those 60 touchdown passes.
Burrow went on to win the Heisman and at the ceremony. At his speech, he addressed the poverty and hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, raising over $500,000 dollars Athens County Food Pantry.
