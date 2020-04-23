Cincinnati Bengals select LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 in NFL draft

The Ohio native has been a winner his entire life. He carried Athens High to the state championship game as a senior. In the two seasons he started (2012-14), he led the team to a 37-4 overall record. Fast forward a few years later and in 2020, after transferring to LSU, he led the Tigers to their first national title since 2007. Not to mention, he finished with one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record with 5,671 yards, 60 TDs, and six interceptions. He set an NCAA record after throwing those 60 touchdown passes.