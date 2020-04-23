CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana to resume some surgeries next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana will resume some surgeries on Monday, April 27 following Gov. Edwards revised order for medical and surgical procedures.
The executive order initially covered emergency medical and surgical procedures but now procedures that have already been postponed for 30 days will be reassessed by health care facilities.
If the physician feels further delay would cause an adverse effect to the patient and can document that, they would be allowed to proceed.
CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana said their facilities have secured the personal protective equipment (PPE) and excess capacity necessary to safely care for patients.
“We are working with physicians now to reschedule their patients for a number of medical and surgical procedures they were forced to postpone due to the initial order,” the health system said. “While we all understand the reason that these procedures had to be postponed, waiting has imposed a hardship on many of these patients, as many can no longer delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain, vision problems and other conditions. We are working to avoid a surge in illness and suffering as a result of deferred and delayed care.”
President and CEO Kevin Holland said resuming procedures, in some cases, will help patients live longer.
“The procedures that have been delayed or deferred are often issues related to quality of life,” Holland said. “That’s why we have to get them back to our operating rooms when medically necessary as quickly as possible.”
