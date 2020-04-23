Calcasieu officials await guidance from governor re: opening economy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -If you are desperate to get out the door and back to work, you are not alone. But Calcasieu officials at the weekly COVID-19 briefing, appear united when it comes to following the governor’s guidance, which will come next week.
Calcasieu officials recognize the growing frustration on the part of many, anxious to get back to business and resume earning a living.
But Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, with the Louisiana Office of Public Health, uses the analogy of a football game to describe going forward.
"It's sort of like we're at the end of the first quarter and we're doing good, we're up by a couple of touchdowns. But we know that we still have a couple of quarters to go, and we know how fast things can change on the ground, so we can't let our defense against this virus start to get lax at this point, because we know how fast the score can change," she explained.
George Swift, president of the Southwest Louisiana Alliance says, meanwhile, businesses should take advantage of help available and prepare for when they can open.
"We're not advocating anything that would put anybody in jeopardy, but when the time comes, we know that business is going to have PPE (personal protective equipment.) They're going to have to have masks, gloves and other protective gear. Where are small businesses going to get that and so there's a big demand for masks and things like that," said Swift.
He says they and OEP are working with potential suppliers for small businesses.
And for people who need food, some 2600 boxes will be given away next week. Denise Durel says it’s a cooperative agreement between Second Harvest and United Way.
"If you’re food insecure or you know someone who is, please tell them if they’re in the Vinton area to please join us on Monday and if they’re in the Lake Charles area to please join us on Wednesday. It is first come, first served, and when we run out, we will, but we are going to be hosting these pop-up distribution events throughout the region,” she said.
Durel says each box provides an estimated three meals and, in all, the boxes should provide about 8000 meals.
She says there are no requirements or qualifications and that anyone and everyone who shows up can get food, until it runs out.
The two food distributions next week are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are Monday, at Vinton High School; and Wednesday at Prien Lake Mall in front of Home Goods. She says they plan to hold more such events in the future.
To watch the whole briefing click here.
