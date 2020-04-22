Water’s Edge teams up with local businesses to offer free groceries at drive-thru food distribution

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to regular church services, Water’s Edge Church has found a way to keep their food pantry services open by adding drive-thru services.
Volunteers handed out nearly 500 bags of groceries at their mass food distribution Wednesday. With a line of cars wrapped around the church’s parking lot, members say it shows how much the demand for food has increased in our area.
“I’m seeing people that I see on normal food pantry days to people that I wouldn’t expect...but they still have a need,” said one volunteer.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, many of us have had to adjust to a new normal, especially local churches.
“Not only are we a church that has services every week, but also every other week we have our food pantry," said Pastor Tony Bourque.
Giving back is like second nature for Water’s Edge Church, and while their normal food pantry days have been interrupted by the coronavirus, Bourque says where there’s a will, there’s a way.
The church holds a food pantry every other Thursday of every month. This was a new way to help people while social distancing.
“We always want to do the most loving thing for everyone, we didn’t want to be selfish, and say we’ll just keep meeting," Bourque said. "Even with giving away food, we were getting messages from people who needed it but didn’t know how to do it in a way where people wouldn’t get sick.”
During the drive, volunteers wore masks and gloves to prevent spreading germs.
“Everybody just gets a bag and it’s probably a week’s worth of groceries for them,” said Bourque.
“This [pandemic] disrupted everybody’s lives...sometimes I gotta rob Peter to pay Paul, but any kind of assistance is a blessing.”
Volunteers handed out at least 500 bags of groceries. Bourque says it shows the increased demand for food since the outbreak began.
Financial, food, and personal care donations were provided by:
- Iberia Bank
- Corner Market
- Ron Richard for Judge
- Landmark Title
- Nancy Menard
- Uniformly Fit
- Rouses (Moss Bluff)
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was also on hand to help assist with traffic.
“Some of us didn’t think we’d be here, none of us thought we’d be here," said one volunteer.
With an established food pantry already in place, church members say they’re thankful to be able to serve the community even with the added restriction.
“I always tell the church, there are ways of doing church that no one’s ever thought about yet and this was just another challenge for us to get creative," Bourque said.
The church will continue to host food pantries as long as there’s a need in the community. That will be based on safety guidelines and if they receive community donations.
