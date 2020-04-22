SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 21, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 21, 2020.
Adam Scott Wahl, 36, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
Jackie Trahan, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
David Valle Portillo, 27, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.
Michael Tanner Prichard, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse; aggravated domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Manuel Darian Vallier, 22, Lafayette: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a weapon by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; instate detainer.
Derrick Dawayne Harden, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unsafe vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hershel Patrick Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Theft over $25,000.
Karlneilous Nmn Coleman, 46, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Assad Jerard Stewart, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary.
Gabriel Michael Hanks, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; property damage under $1,000.
Deshaun Tremaine Landry, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated property damage.
