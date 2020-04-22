Remembering Suzy Heck, founder of Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Suzy Heck, who was known to Southwest Louisiana for her passion to help wildlife, has died.
“Honestly, I’m just speechless," Donavan Monceaux, with Monceaux’s Rescue, said wiping tears from his eyes.
“She was always willing to help.. I mean, she had a heart of gold and the animals will be so lost without her," Letitia Labbie, with Acadiana Wildlife, said.
Heck ran Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lake Charles for thirty years.
“She was one of the first people I met in Lousiana that kinda taught me the ropes. I met her in 1989. She was willing to take on a newbie and teach me all the regulations for Louisiana," Labbie said.
Suzy’s dedication is the first t hing that comes to mind for almost all who knew her.
“She went way beyond her call of duty and she did it all by herself," Monceaux said.
“She was always available day or night. We called her at two o’clock in the morning and brought some babies to her," Robert Sonnier, with Robert’s Predator Control, said.
Heck’s nephew, Kevin Bouis, said he always knew his Aunt Sue to be a devoted animal lover.
“There were times we would call her on a Sunday and the doorbell would ring and it would be someone dropping off an injured animal and she was never like ‘no, we’re full’. I mean, she would take, even when sometimes, there were times, when it might’ve been too much for her. But she would do it, she’d handle it, get them right and get them back out there," Bouis said.
Bouis made sure his kids had that experience too.
“We would always joke ‘You wanna go to Disney World?’ But they would always say they wanted to go to see Gram and Aunt Sue and see the animals there. There was always something new. We actually have video of bringing our little dog and our dog wrestling with a raccoon. I mean, you don’t see that. I mean, a raccoon living in a house? It’s pretty crazy,” Bouis said.
Crazy to some — but a passion and purpose unlike any other.
7News has been told Heck’s animals have all found new homes at area wildlife rescues.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.