Meals on Wheels program continues amid COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the pandemic has many things at a standstill, it’s business as usual for the Meals on Wheels program.
The program provides five days worth of nutritious meals to already established clients every week.
While the Calcasieu Council on Aging has had to make changes on how to distribute meals during COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Jacqueline Green said they’ve taken on additional clients.
Green said the non-profit has delivered more than 3,000 meals since March 26.
“We are helping about 370 new clients due to the COVID-19 crisis," Green said. "We are feeding those clients and we’ve also been distributing emergency supplies.”
Emergency supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, and bottled water are all being supplied. But the program is also facing some changes.
“We would sometimes go into the home to bring the meal but due to the COVID-19 crisis we are not entering the home," Green said. "We are putting the meals outside on the porch, asking them to place a chair outside if they can and then we are returning to our vehicle and waiting to watch the client retrieve the meals.”
Any senior who is in need should contact the Calcasieu Council on Aging.
