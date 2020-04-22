McNeese guard Dru Kuxhausen reflects on record-setting season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After finishing as the 333rd ranked team in the nation in three-point percentage two seasons ago, Heath Schroyer knew he had to find the right pieces to help improve that statistic.
Enter Dru Kuxhausen.
“Coach Schroyer came out and offered me on the spot,"admitted Kuxhausen. "They gave me the most attention out of any school so I felt like it would be in my best interest to come to McNeese.”
From the time he arrived in Lake Charles, the junior hit the ground running, claiming that he shot nearly 50,000 shots during the summer. He says a pivotal moment in his transition to McNeese was the team's trip to the Bahamas in August.
“That gave us better team chemistry and allowed us to gel better together," Kuxhausen said of McNeese’s trip to the Bahamas. "Also, we were all pretty new to McNeese so it gave us an opportunity to get to know each other a little better and bond off the court as well.”
Once the season came along, it didn't take long for Kuxhausen to win over the Cowboy faithful and etch his name in the record books. In December, he set a new McNeese single-game record with 10 three-pointers made against Paul Quinn College.
More records would fall as the season went on. Kuxhausen would eventually set the school and Southland Conference record with 125 threes made. That total was also good for the top spot in the nation this past season.
“We’ve always known that I’m capable of doing something like that it was just a matter of getting the opportunity to do it," said Kuxhausen of leading the country. "Coach Schroyer and McNeese gave me the opportunity and my teammates helped me out and my coaches drew up good things for me.”
But, of the 125, there's one that Kuxhausen and Cowboy fans will remember for years to come.
“I’d have to say the one against Lamar at the end of the season. That’s my all-time favorite. I had never hit a game-winner before and that was my first game-winning shot," admitted Kuxhausen. "I was super happy when I hit the shot, not only for me and the guys on the team but for everyone at McNeese.”
That shot sent the Pokes to the SLC tournament for the first time since 2016. Now that the Pokes have the conference on notice, Kuxhausen plans to help the program take the next step as a senior.
“The league is wide open so I think if we stay the course, grind like coach says and do the same things then I think next year we have a chance to be real successful and hopefully win the league," said Kuxhausen.
