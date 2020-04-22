Free meals and food box distributions

Individuals and families in need of a meal, groceries or household supplies have several options for assistance.
FREE MEALS
SALVATION ARMY - 3020 Legion Street, Lake Charles. Monday - Saturday noon -1:30pm.
NEW SHILOH BAPTIST - 600 North Simmons Street, Lake Charles. 7 days a week 11am - noon.
MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST - 3007 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles. 7 days a week 11am - noon.
SC3 - 501 East Burton Street, Sulphur. 7 days a week 11am - noon.
FOOD BASKETS
United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank will host a contact-free, drive-through grocery box distribution for community members experiencing food insecurity.
VINTON HIGH SCHOOl PARKING LOT- 1603 Penny Drive, Vinton. Monday, April 27th 11 am - 1 pm.
PRIEN LAKE MALL PARKING LOT - 496 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles. Wednesday, April 29 11 am to 1 pm.
For more information click here >> unitedwayswla.org/food.
