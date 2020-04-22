Florists affected by COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From March to May, florists are busy with orders of corsages and boutonnieres thanks to prom season.
The annual high school tradition kept a legacy alive for Wendi’s Flower Carts in Lake Charles, who took hundreds of orders during prom season.
“We’re doing corsages and boutonnieres for children of adults that we did proms for 30-35 years ago,” owner Ray Bustillo said. "They’ll call us and say 'hey you did our prom, now it’s time for to do our daughter or our son’s prom’ and we really value that a lot.”
With prom season canceled, Bustillo said it has impacted their business.
“This time of the year we average around 350 to 400 corsages and boutonnieres throughout the prom season," Bustillo said. “The proms are a major part of the business in April along with a few other secretary’s day and nurses’ appreciation, but it is a big factor in our profitability for the month.”
Laurie Hatten, owner of Sulphur Floral Designs and Tornado Tanning said the drop in sales is drastic.
“Prom, we lost probably about 25% of our business for the year,” Hatten said.
Although corsages and boutonnieres aren’t made until a few days before Prom, both owners have invested in the ribbons and embellishments.
“Every year, we have to restock and we’re talking sometimes thousands of dollars that we have to invest in," Hatten said. “Just to get ready for prom and homecoming season.”
Both owners said despite their businesses’ being affected, they feel bad for high school seniors.
“I really feel for the kids because everybody remembers what they did and where they went for their junior/senior Prom,” Bustillo said.
Both Wendi’s Flower Cart and Sulphur Floral Designs are open and offering contactless delivery options and curbside pickups.
