FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Patchy fog continues to develop across parts of Southwest Louisiana, giving us the only issue for those commuting to work or traveling about early this morning. The rain holds off, but it’s noticeably more humid which is something that will continue through the day as breezy south winds continue to pick up even more through the afternoon.
Once the fog lifts, our attention then turns toward the winds today. Those winds out of the south will be gusting in excess of 30 to near 35 at times this afternoon. Meanwhile, we’ll also be watching storms that could begin to develop across parts of eastern Texas. Those storms could begin to push into parts of Southwest Louisiana by early to mid-afternoon and pose a hail threat.
One of our higher resolution computer models shows some rather intense cells pushing into our northern parishes by the 2 to 3 p.m. hour and could contain large hail and damaging winds. Those are the primary threats from any storms that develop today, as the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today.
The associated front won’t arrive until after midnight, so we’ll keep a chance for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms into this evening as gusty south winds continue. The rain and storm threat will continue into the overnight, but the severity of the storms will lessen later tonight with the loss of daytime heating. The front should be clear of the area by early tomorrow morning with any leftover showers coming to an end by mid-morning. Sunshine returns by tomorrow afternoon.
The front will bring a cooler start to our Friday morning as lows return to the upper 50s to lower 60s with another front on the way Friday night into Saturday. This next front does not look to have enough available moisture ahead of its arrival to produce any significant rain threat across Southwest Louisiana as it passes. Expect a few extra clouds around Saturday but that’s about it.
Morning lows over the weekend head back into the 50s with seasonably warm highs in the afternoon in the lower 80s. Another rain and storm threat returns again for the middle of next week. We finally get a decent weekend without worry of severe weather, coming after the past couple of Sundays have brought severe weather to the state dating back to Easter Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.