FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Tornado watch for Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon; storms possible through the evening

Moving through the afternoon we can expect to see some showers and storms around the area as we are awaiting the arrival of the cold front back off to the west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, but the greatest severe threat remains north into northern and central Louisiana where there will be more widespread storms. Despite the fact if we see storms in our area temperatures will be warm in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the afternoon with very breezy conditions across the region. The wind outside of the thunderstorms will be something to talk about as we are already seeing winds in the 30 mph and higher category for gust. The best chance of the storms across our region will be from the early afternoon through the early evening, and then things will begin to diminish in terms of our severe threat overnight. There could still be some storms around as well as showers, but the stronger storms will be pushing off towards the north and east. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight and we really want see much of a cool down as we see temperatures starting off Thursday morning in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.