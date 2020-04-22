FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Tornado watch for Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon; storms possible through the evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Beauregard, Allen and Vernon Parishes until 5 P.M. this evening.
Moving through the afternoon we can expect to see some showers and storms around the area as we are awaiting the arrival of the cold front back off to the west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, but the greatest severe threat remains north into northern and central Louisiana where there will be more widespread storms. Despite the fact if we see storms in our area temperatures will be warm in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the afternoon with very breezy conditions across the region. The wind outside of the thunderstorms will be something to talk about as we are already seeing winds in the 30 mph and higher category for gust. The best chance of the storms across our region will be from the early afternoon through the early evening, and then things will begin to diminish in terms of our severe threat overnight. There could still be some storms around as well as showers, but the stronger storms will be pushing off towards the north and east. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight and we really want see much of a cool down as we see temperatures starting off Thursday morning in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.
Thursday we start off with a few showers as we await the arrival of the cold front swinging through the region. Showers look to stick around through the early to mid morning before our conditions improve and we begin to dry out. For the afternoon we see the chance for some sunshine to return, and despite a cold front pushing through temperatures will be warm as we see highs topping off in the lower to middle 80′s. Lows begin to cool down as we head into Friday morning with lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Sunshine continues into Friday as we see more in the way of sun as clouds continue to move away from Southwest Louisiana. Highs are back into the lower and middle 80′s once again, so a nice day to maybe get and get some fresh air.
Into the weekend a few more clouds will be possible as we see a disturbance moving off to our north and the good news is the rain looks to remain north of our area at this time. Temperatures remain in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. For the rest of this afternoon stay alert in case any warnings are issued and of course the KPLC 7Stormteam will keep you posted on any warnings that may be issued.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
