COVID-19′s Impact on emergency room visits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dr. Richard Gilmore, a cardiologist at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick hospital is warning the public of the dangers of postponing medical care for fear of being exposed to COVID-19 in emergency rooms.
Gilmore says if you are having unstable cardiac issues, the benefits of seeking medical care early far outweigh the chance of being exposed to coronavirus.
“The vast majority of COVID-19 infections are not serious types of infections, where as the vast majority of cardiac issues can be very serious and life threatening,” said Gilmore.
Dr. Gilmore wants the public to understand they should seek medical help immediately if they’re experiencing chest pains or shortness of breath.
“It’s much easier to treat somebody with accelerating chest pains before their heart attack," Gilmore said. "It’s much easier to treat congestive heart failure before the patient is in severe respiratory distress.”
He assures people there is no reason to be reluctant about visiting emergency rooms as Christus Ochsner St. Patrick hospital is taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of all patients. He added, practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask are the best way to avoid exposure.
“You don’t know what that person that is next to you in Walmart has been exposed to," Gilmore said. "We know that the patients in our hospital have been carefully tested and isolated so theoretically it’s a potentially safer environment.”
Some of the measures Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana is taking to ensure safety include, isolating COVID-19 patients to one area, random temperature checks for employees, as well as requiring everyone to wear masks inside the building.
