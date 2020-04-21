Town of Welsh worker killed Tuesday

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A lineman for the Town of Welsh was killed Tuesday while working on an electrical line, Mayor Carolyn Louviere confirmed.
The accident happened on Cooper Street, north of the railroad tracks, this afternoon, Louviere said.
Lyle Fontenot was a long-time worker for the Town of Welsh, she said.
Fontenot was working in a bucket truck when the accident happened, she said. Other workers saw him fall in the bucket and brought him down.
A post on Welsh’s Facebook page reads:
“So often simple things are taken for granted... electricity is one of those. Our men work tirelessly to provide the power that is needed in our Town. Today one of our own was taken from us by the volts that run through our lines. This terrible accident took the life of a husband, son, brother, father, grandfather & friend to many... Please keep all our men and their families in your prayers! Please pray for the Fontenot Family and support them in their time of need!!”
