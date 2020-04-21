Three people and a juvenile arrested for vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three people and a 16-year-old were arrested for stealing things from unlocked cars in a neighborhood off Gulf Highway in Lake Charles and keeping them in one of their homes.
Janaysha R. Seymore, 21, Kentrell J. Dunn, 19, Coby J. Simon, 20, and a 16-year-old who is not identified were arrested on April 15.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives came out to the neighborhood in Lake Charles after there were several complaints of vehicle burglaries.
Detectives obtained surveillance video from the area that showed three suspects, driving a black car, entering unlocked vehicles.
Detectives found the black car seen in the video and identified Seymore as the owner of the car.
CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said detectives contacted Seymore at her home in Lake Charles and found both Dunn and Simon there.
After searching Seymore’s home, detectives found most of the stolen things, including two guns at the residence. Seymore told detectives she knew they found were stolen.
Vincent said a 16-year-old was also responsible for the vehicle burglaries and was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile faces multiple charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
The investigations are still pending and more charges are possible, Vincent said.
