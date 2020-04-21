SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 20, 2020.
Cortney Nichal Abel Joseph, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery (2 charges).
Paul Aaron Landreneau, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Shane Wayne Cormier, 50, Sulphur: Escape; robbery; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Arcadian Rodney Judge, 41, Beaumont, TX: Contempt of court; pandering.
Christopher Lynn Edwards, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; property damage under $500; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Shawn Gregory Dugar, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shayla Leigh Lasalle, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ryan Thomas Lebleu, 30, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
