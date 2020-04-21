Supreme Court’s ban on non-unanimous juries raises questions about “a potential tsunami of litigation”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Verdicts in serious criminal cases must now be unanimous - that’s the law of the land as handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
So, what does that mean for cases in Calcasieu Parish?
Louisiana had non-unanimous jury verdicts for many years, and one man who fought to change that was King Alexander, a supervising attorney with the Calcasieu Public Defender’s Office. He says felony juries should always have been unanimous.
"Once I started trying a lot of 12-person jury criminal cases, I saw how easy it was for easy an innocent person to be convicted, non-unanimously," said Alexander.
Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury verdicts were rooted in racism. In 1898, after the Supreme Court ruled states could not exclude black people from the jury, a split verdict was established to “ensure that African-American juror service would be meaningless," wrote Justice Gorsuch.
At Louisiana’s Constitutional Convention in 1974, the non-unanimous verdicts were maintained, but reportedly for judicial efficiency.
In doing away with non-unanimous verdicts, there was dissent about the potential costs to Louisiana and Oregon who have tried thousands of cases under the old rules. In doing so the court imposes a “potentially crushing burden on the courts and criminal justice systems of those state.,” wrote Justice Alito in dissent.
But Justice Kavanaugh wrote an 18-page separate opinion explaining why the old precedent should be dismissed. He said it was “egregiously wrong” because it was based on racism and conflicted with the constitution, which says criminal jury verdicts should be unanimous.
Some high profile cases in Southwest Louisiana with split-verdict decisions include Robin Davis and Carol Saltzman serving life in prison for the murder of Davis’s husband; Bryce Perkins, serving life for murder of U.S. Marine Daniel Gueringer; and ex-priest Mark Broussard, serving two life sentences for rape and other charges.
So, what will happen to cases like these?
Calcasieu D.A. John DeRosier doubts such cases will be affected because they are past their initial appeal periods.
"If someone is still in the direct appeal process, and there is not yet a final conviction by termination of all of the appellate process, then if that individual raised the issue of unanimous juries, will automatically be entitled to a new trial,” said DeRosier.
He admits they could have to retry some cases.
"We may well have ten or so cases that fall into the category of cases that may have to be retried. We are certainly ready, willing and able to retry each and every one of those cases," he said.
However, former D.A. Rick Bryant, who tried Davis, Saltzman and Perkins, believes the high court decision could have far reaching effects.
“There’s not only murder cases that were 12 person juries, it’s any case that are at hard labor. That could be a rape case, child molestation case, armed robbery case. There are a lot of cases with 12 person juries that weren’t always unanimous. So I think it’s going to open up a huge can of worms, if the Supreme Court, and they haven’t done that yet, makes that retroactive,” said Bryant.
And Bryant says the possibility of retrying so many cases and finding witnesses could be a crushing burden to the system.
All agree, nobody immediately walks out of prison because of a high court decision such as this.
Still, for now, those who fought for unanimous juries call this a victory long overdue:
“For the first time since 1898, Louisiana is going to have real jury trials, and not just a window-dressing procedure that looks like a jury trial,” said Alexander.
It may take years of new cases filed on behalf of those convicted without unanimous verdicts to find out how far back retro-activity will go.
