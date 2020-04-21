Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Ricky Langley

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of Ricky Langley.
Langley was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 for the killing of 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory in 1992.
The decision means Langley will continue serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Langley was tried three times.
In 2018, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that since Langley was acquitted of first-degree murder in 2003, he could not then face trial on any charge that requires proof of specific intent to kill.
However, that did not stand, because, in 2019, the majority of the Fifth Circuit ruled that the three-judge panel was wrong. Langley then took the issue to the Supreme Court.
