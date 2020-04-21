SENIOR NIGHT: Mallory Bell, Bell City

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Bell City’s Mallory Bell. Mallory has played varsity softball for the Lady Bruins since eighth grade and she’s played all over the infield during that time. In addition, she’s won multiple all-district honors in her career as well as being named to the 2019-20 All-Academic softball team.
Mallory will graduate with a 4.17 GPA with 13 years of perfect attendance. She is a member of FBLA, Beta Club and FCA. After graduation, she will pursue a degree in nursing at McNeese.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
