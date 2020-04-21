SENIOR NIGHT: Dawson Noblitt and Daniel Rodriguez, Oakdale

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Oakdale tennis duo Dawson Noblitt and Daniel Rodriguez. The pair had waited since freshman year to be doubles partners for the Warriors’ tennis team. Both players have made it to the state tournament every year of their high school careers albeit with different partners.
Before the remainder of the season was canceled, the duo believed this was going to be a special season that saw them make a deep postseason run.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
