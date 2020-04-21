Salvation Army accepting donations for food-drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is taking donations of canned goods for a food-drive.
Donations can be dropped off at the Alliance for Positive Growth office, located at 751 Bayou Pines East Drive, Suite A in Lake Charles.
They can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 23, or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 25.
The drive is sponsored by the Alliance for Positive Growth (APG) for the Salvation Army.
APG is an organization of professionals in the fields of real estate, development, construction and all other interested parties working together to promote strong, beneficial growth in Southwest Louisiana
