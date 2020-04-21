Moss Bluff Middle School teachers connect with students through music

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With beautiful weather outside, it can be difficult to keep children focused on learning from home.
A group of Moss Bluff Middle School teachers used song and dance to inspire their students online.
Moss Bluff curriculum leader Sharla Darbonne said the school tried to involve students on their Facebook page to connect them and their parents with faculty members.
“Try to connect in any way that we can since we’re not able to be together here at school,” Darbonne said.
Teachers were asked to create a song related to COVID-19: the quarantine, being out of school, what they were doing with their time,
“And the students, parents and other faculty members will be able to guess who the teachers were,” Darbonne said.
Savannah Foreman, a 6th grade English language arts teacher, said her son loved the hand clap song, which she danced to in the dark with glow sticks arranged in the shape of a stick figure.
“My son loves that song, so it was easy for me to pick,” Foreman said. “We had seen a Halloween costume and they were glow stick people. I was like, oh that looks fun!”
Foreman dances to the beat in the video but students would have to guess it was her, which some did.
“You know, to have a middle schooler tell me that I have moves means that I have officially arrived!” Foreman said.
The school said the song fest challenge has become a big hit with students thanks to teachers like Foreman.
“It’s so awesome to be able to spread some happiness and some laughter when you know, this time kind of lends itself not.”
