McNeese lands Houston defensive end transfer Isaiah Chambers

LAKE CHARLES, La. - The Cowboys will have plenty of shoes to fill on the defensive line in 2020 as the team lost all four starters from a season ago due to graduation and transfers. The Pokes were able to add some beef up front in graduate transfer Isaiah Chambers from the University of Houston.
This story was first reported by Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.
Chambers began his college career at TCU, redshirting in 2016. He then transferred to UH where he played the last two seasons after sitting out in 2017.
This past season, Chambers played in ten games for the Cougars and was tied for the team lead in sacks with five.
In the first five games of the 2018 season, Chambers had 4.5 sacks for the Cougars before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Coming out of Aldine MacArthur High School in 2016, Chambers was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com and the No. 7 strong-side defensive end in the nation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.