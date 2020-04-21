Man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 74-year-old Lake Charles man is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Bennie F. Norris, 74, on April 17, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Vincent said that when detectives spoke with Norris the next day, he told them he had touched the girl inappropriately approximately six times since the beginning of April.
Norris was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on six counts of molestation a juvenile. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $450,000.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
