Lyrid Meteor Shower in progress, set to peak Wednesday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the oldest known meteor showers is underway as the Lyrid Meteor Shower nears its peak.
The peak of this year’s shower is to occur late Tuesday night into the predawn hours of Wednesday, according to information from NASA. Around 15 meteors per hour are possible, assuming ideal viewing conditions are present.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been observed for more than 2,700 years, according to NASA, and has been known to produce “bright fireballs.”
The best time to view the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn. This year’s meteor shower coincides with a new moon, which should make for good viewing.
