Local chef shares skills on Facebook live

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Casinos in Louisiana have been closed for just over a month now, forcing many employees on furlough.
“Yeah, I’ve been furloughed since Apr. 1st," Jack Daniels Bar & Grill Chef Lyle Broussard said. “At first it was kind of boring because I’m so used to being busy every day. I average ten to eleven hours every day. But I’ve been keeping busy doing what I do best. Cooking every day.”
So, to help pass the time and keep his skills sharp during this stay-at-home order, the chef of fifteen years brings his talents to Facebook live every Sunday evening.
“It’s about thirty to forty-five minutes being active and then if people have real questions they send me messages and we walk them through," Broussard said.
While he has done more experienced dinners, he says it’s been important to him to make meals people can recreate at home.
“The first video we did was kinda complicated. Then I realized man I need to tone this down and make it a little more simple. I’m trying to give — let’s do a restaurant quality lesson but you can do it at home," Broussard said.
He said this has been a great way to connect with the community and those beyond Southwest Louisiana.
“The response has been good. Like, really good. I had a guy from Detroit message me asking ‘are you cooking again this Sunday?’" Broussard said.
He knows people are going through some tough times right now and hopes his videos can give them something to look forward to.
“It’s kinda trying to motivate people. You know, you’re furloughed out of work. We’re in this situation we couldn’t have imagined would happen. You just gotta make the best out of it," Broussard said.
