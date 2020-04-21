Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Panel: Texas can ban medical abortions to fight coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says Texas can now ban medication abortions as part of the state's emergency effort to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans last week temporarily blocked the state's prohibition on medication abortions. But the same panel, in a 2-1 decision, said the state was within its rights to ban that and other abortion procedures as it sought to slow the use of masks, gowns and other protective medical gear.
Wearing masks, hikers hit trails as Texas starts reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State parks are reopening as Texas begins what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will be a gradual unraveling of coronavirus restrictions. About 120 people on Monday made reservations to be the first back in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in the Texas Hill Country since all Texas state parks were temporarily closed earlier this month. Texas this week will also allow doctors to resume nonessential surgeries and let retailers sell items for curbside pickup.
South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids' treehouse
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he's treating patients with the novel coronavirus. Dr. Jason Barnes has turned his children's backyard treehouse into his temporary home. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the 39-year-old physician at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi says he often shouts down to his kids if he needs something. He has two sons, ages 6 and 9. Of course, this self-isolation means they lose their playhouse. But Barnes says they understand. And he says his sons tell them they miss him once a day.
Police: Man who hijacked Texas bus was sought in slaying
ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend. Police say Ramon Thomas Villagomez took over a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus with two people aboard on Sunday. Authorities say Villagomez was later killed in a shootout with officers. The bus driver and a passenger on the bus weren't injured, but authorities say two officers suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. Police say Villagomez was wanted for questioning for the April 7 stabbing death of his girlfriend in San Antonio.
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home. Bob Klett, the interim police chief of San Marcos, northeast of San Antonio, said Sunday that the officers were responding to a 911 call about a man in the home who had hit his wife and threatened other family members. He says there was nothing that the three officers could have done to avoid the gunfire. He says 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam died at the scene and the two wounded officers remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.
Mid-April in America is an unforgiving time, and now this
For a generation, mid-April has delivered some of American life’s most difficult moments. It's a week when young men have shot up schools. Terrorists have blown up fellow humans. A religious sect has clashed with the government. And environmental calamity has sullied the ocean. Now those traumatic anniversaries of the past 27 years are rolling by as Americans experience one of the most disruptive moments in their history: the coronavirus, and the effort to contain it. What is it about this one particular week in April, anyway?
URI School of Business receives $6M gift
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island’s business school has received a $6 million gift from a couple who graduated in 1974. The gift from S. Kent Fannon and Diane Chace Fannon announced by the university Monday will be used to renovate and expand Ballentine Hall, the business school’s main building, and for the creation of a student success center that will be named for the Fannons. The student success center will house the latest technology for job interview training, host executives-in-residence, and welcome corporate partners who will be on site working with students.
16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico's northern border state of Tamaulipas. Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. The Tamaulipas state government said Monday that a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the United States tested positive.