Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.