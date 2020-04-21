La. Insurance Commissioner gives update on state-wide rate reductions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to COVID-19, fewer people are working, fewer drivers are on the road, and some major construction projects have come to a halt.
As we navigate through a new normal, it’s becoming more clear that no one could have prepared for the wrath of the coronavirus.
“Who knows when we’ll get back to normal business and when our economy will recover," said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. "It could be 2, 3, 4 months...it could be a year.”
As bank accounts now sit lifeless for many businesses and the average consumer, many are reaching for their insurance policies, in hopes of getting by.
“When they were ordered to stay home and laid off by employers....and to further exacerbate misery by canceling auto, health, and homeowners insurance, I thought was unreasonable..still do, and I’m glad we gave that reprieve," Donelon said.
With more people at home, that means less time on the roads. Donelon recently announced emergency rate cuts for auto insurers, to the tune of $187 million.
“I applaud our auto insurers on supporting their policyholders and our economy with these programs,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Here in Louisiana, the economic impact of these rebate programs is greater than $187 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is sorely needed."
It's just one line of defense that his office is utilizing.
“Fewer miles driven have resulted in fewer accidents and therefore claims and lawsuits went down dramatically over the past couple of months and will be down for the foreseeable future," said Donelon.
As for businesses that may have had to dip into reserves to stay afloat, Donelon says federal government is currently assessing the need for pandemic clauses within insurance policies.
“It would be a threat to their solvency if they were required to make up for this devastating effect. That’s an ongoing issue that’s being addressed on the national level.”
Having served as commissioner during natural disasters like Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Donelon says the work needed to restore Louisiana’s economy won’t be easy, but it is possible.
“I believe it will take us 5 years and more likely a decade to get back to where we were 2 months ago..because we are dependent on oil and gas and both of those are taking huge hits right now.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.