Jennings funeral home installs drive-thru viewing option

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Families and friends of deceased loved ones in Jennings have a safer option to view their loved ones and pay their final respects from the safety and comfort of their vehicle.
Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings has installed a drive-thru/walk-thru viewing option for family and friends who were denied the opportunity to gather for a traditional viewing or funeral because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to give family and friends the opportunity to view their loved ones and to provide a means for some sort of closure,” Funeral Director Mary E. Semien said. “We believe that this viewing option will provide a meaningful alternative for mourners to view their loved ones and pay their final respects.”
Mourners can drive up to the window and view the deceased from their vehicle, or they can park and exit their vehicle and walk up to the window for a closer view.
The Semien-Lewis Mortuary is located at 819 N. State Street in Jennings, LA.
