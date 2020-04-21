IBERIABANK pledges $25K to SWLA food banks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana corporation IBERIABANK announced a $500,000 donation to local food banks in the company’s communities, including four food banks in Southwest Louisiana.
The company pledged a total of $25,000 out of the donation to Abraham’s Tent, Catholic Charities of SWLA, United Way of SWLA and Waters Edge Food Pantry.
“Our priority is to provide support to our associates, clients and communities,” SWLA Market President Phil Earhart said. “Our local food banks are short on supplies and working non-stop to provide food to those in need. We thank those who are dedicated to keeping the food banks fully operational and supporting a great need in our communities.”
