Good reasons to build on excitement for Cowboys Basketball

The 2019-20 season may have ended prematurely for the Cowboys with a loss in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament, but there’s no question the team made a giant leap forward in head coach Heath Schroyer’s second season after posting a 15-17 overall record including a 10-10 mark in Southland Conference games. The 15 regular season wins were the most since winning 15 in the 2014-15 season while the 10 league victories were the most since going 10-6 in 2011-12.