Good reasons to build on excitement for Cowboys Basketball

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s good reason to build on the excitement about the future of the McNeese Cowboys basketball program.
The 2019-20 season may have ended prematurely for the Cowboys with a loss in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament, but there’s no question the team made a giant leap forward in head coach Heath Schroyer’s second season after posting a 15-17 overall record including a 10-10 mark in Southland Conference games. The 15 regular season wins were the most since winning 15 in the 2014-15 season while the 10 league victories were the most since going 10-6 in 2011-12.
The Cowboys broke or tied 13 school or conference records in the process.
“As a coach, you’re always disappointed if you didn’t cut the nets down at the end (of the season),” said Schroyer. “I’m no different but after a little time to reflect, I’m really excited about the big step forward we made this year and the foundation we have continued to lay for our program.
“We have come a long way in a short amount of time in all three areas – athletically, academically and socially. That being said, we still have a long way to go but we are heading in the right direction.”
McNeese posted a 15-17 overall record this season, including a 10-10 mark in Southland Conference games. The 15 regular season wins are the most since winning 15 in the 2014-15 season while the 10 league victories is the most since going 10-6 in 2011-12.
The Cowboys also qualified for the league’s postseason tournament for the first time in four years and strung together seven straight wins for the first time in eight years.
In addition, McNeese ranked second in the conference and fifth in the state of Louisiana in attendance with an average of 2,887 fans per game and six times reported over 3,000 fans a game including a sellout crowd of 4,134 against Lamar on Feb. 1.
“It’s been a huge priority for me personally (about boosting attendance,” said Schroyer. “I believe to truly build a program, you need community and campus support. To be second in attendance and average over 2,800 people a game is awesome! I believe we’ve just started to scratch the surface as far as our game atmosphere and game day environment are concerned.”
Statistically, McNeese featured two players who made themselves known nationwide – senior forward Sha’markus Kennedy and junior guard Dru Kuxhausen.
Kuxhausen, an all-conference third team selection, led Division I basketball with 125 three-pointers made on the year, setting a new McNeese and Southland Conference record. He became the first Cowboy in the Division I era to top the country in a stat category. He also ranked No. 2 with 3.91 three-pointers made per game and was third in 3-point shooting at 45.8 percent, also a school record.
“Nobody works harder than Dru,” said Schroyer. “He’s a special kid and has a work ethic I haven’t seen in my 23 years as a Division I coach. He deserves everything he gets because he absolutely works for it. I’m excited for him and the senior year he can have.”
Kennedy, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-SLC selection, ended the season ranked No. 2 in the nation in field goal shooting (67.9 percent), third with one triple-double, 11th in rebounding (10.9) and total blocked shots (81), 13th in total rebounds (339) and double-doubles (17), and 14th in blocked shots per game (2.61).
The graduating senior, who was named the league’s player of the week four times on the year, was also named first team All-Louisiana, first team NABC All-District 22 and was selected as a member of the Southland Conference’s Dos Equis 3X3U National Team.
Fellow graduating senior Roydell Brown earned Southland Conference All-Academic honors, proving that the work in the classroom was just as improved as the play on the court.
Looking ahead, Schoryer will welcome back Kuxhausen, A.J. Lawson and Trey Johnson, just to name a few, while gaining the services of freshmen Evan Palmquist and Collin Warren along with transfer Ra’shawn Langston – all who took a redshirt last season.
Schroyer added five players during the signing period last Wednesday who he expects to have an immediate impact on the program.
The COVID-19 crisis has shaken up the sports world, including the offseason work for the program.
“Obviously, this virus has put our skill development and weight training on hold until further notice,” said Schroyer. “But our guys are healthy and excited to get back in the gym and that’s a great thing.
“I’m really excited about how far we’ve come and even more excited about where we are headed.”
2019-20 McNeese Basketball
Individual Honors
Sha’markus Kennedy
• SLC Defensive Player of the Year
• 1st Team All-SLC
• 1st Team All-Louisiana
• 1st Team NABC All-District 22
• 4x SLC Player of the Week
• 4x Louisiana Player of the Week
• College Sports Madness Mid-Major Player of the Week
Dru Kuxhausen
• 3rd Team All-SLC
• 1x SLC Player of the Week
Roydell Brown
• 2nd Team SLC All-Academic
A.J. Lawson
• 1x SLC Player of the Week
Records Broken or Tied (13)
McNeese Team (7)
• 3FG made season (269) – New McNeese
• 3FG attempted season (675) – New McNeese
• Assists season (522) – New McNeese
• 3FG made game (19) – New McNeese (vs. SUNO); Tied McNeese (vs. Paul Quinn)
• 3FG attempted game (35) – Tied McNeese (vs. Paul Quinn)
• 100-point scoring games (7) – New McNeese
Dru Kuxhausen (5)
• 3FG made season (125) – New McNeese; New Southland Conference
• 3FG made game (10) – New McNeese (vs. Paul Quinn)
• 3FG attempted game (18) – Tied McNeese (vs. Paul Quinn)
• 3FG percentage season (.458) – New McNeese
Sha’Markus Kennedy (1)
• Blocked shots game (10) – Tied McNeese (vs. Kansas City)
