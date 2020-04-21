FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer afternoon as Gulf breezes return; storms late Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning start out in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky as some patchy areas of fog continue to develop closer to sunrise. Fog could be an issue for some of you during the early commute but likely won’t be too widespread as was the case on Monday. Look for some sunshine to return this morning after what fog that develops moves out and temperatures quickly warm up through the 70s and into the 80s by this afternoon.
Winds will gradually increase through the day out of the south which will send humidity values up even higher through the afternoon and evening. This will in turn keep temperatures up a few more degrees as compared to the past couple of mornings and bring another round of fog possible again tonight.
Rain chances are higher for Wednesday, but models have packed off on the development of any significant showers or thunderstorms until later in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow and even then, those storms could be limited in coverage. The actual cool front won’t move through until after midnight, so any storms that develop tomorrow will likely hold off until late in the day.
The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Southwest Louisiana highlighted under its slight risk of severe weather. The primary threats will come from the possibility of large hail in thunderstorms. Models show a few of these type storms developing by late tomorrow afternoon and evening over our northern viewing area, primarily Vernon, Beauregard and possibly Allen parishes closer to 5 p.m.
The timing of the front being in the overnight hours will likely limit our severe weather threat across Southwest Louisiana as it moves through during the lack of peak afternoon heating and the main forcing from the low pressure being displaced well to our north. I don’t expect much of a problem for our area, with the main line of rain and storms moving through after midnight into the predawn hours of Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of ½ inch or less will be most common with any leftover showers ending before noon Thursday and some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures still get a chance to warm into the 80s by afternoon but will be noticeably cooler by Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
A weaker front moving through Saturday will provide little to no rain and keep humidity levels in check with lows at night in the 50s and afternoon highs still in the 80s. More rain is possible by the early to middle part of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.