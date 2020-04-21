FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer afternoon as Gulf breezes return; storms late Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning start out in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky as some patchy areas of fog continue to develop closer to sunrise. Fog could be an issue for some of you during the early commute but likely won’t be too widespread as was the case on Monday. Look for some sunshine to return this morning after what fog that develops moves out and temperatures quickly warm up through the 70s and into the 80s by this afternoon.