Cowboys’ Greg Holmes, Michael Terblanche garners All-Louisiana honors

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) – McNeese freshmen Greg Holmes was named the 2019-20 Men’s Golf Louisiana Freshman of the Year and while also garnering second team all-Louisiana honors along with sophomore Michael Terblanche, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced on Tuesday in conjunction with the release of the All-Louisiana teams.
Holmes becomes the third Cowboy in the last seven years to be awarded the state’s freshman top honor (Hampus Bergman 2014; Bob MacIntyre 2015).
The Wigan, England native, Holmes led the Cowboys with a 72.10 scoring average. He scored par or better in nine rounds in the shortened season and shot in the 60’s six times. He finished in the top 25 four times with a best of 13th place at the UTSA/Lone Star Invitational.
Holmes was also the top scoring freshman in the Southland Conference. The league office did not recognize any all-conference golf players this season, along with the other spring sports due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terblanche, a native of South Africa who transferred in from Hofstra, finished behind Holmes in team scoring with a 72.60 average. He played in one fall tournament and two in the spring and shot par or better in three of the nine rounds completed.
Two of those three were shot in the 60’s with a low of 65 in the second round at the Nicholls La Tour Intercollegiate where he finished in a tie for 14th place on the individual leaderboard.
LSU’s Garrett Barber was named the state’s player of the year while Mac Murphy of Louisiana Tech earned newcomer honors. UNO head coach Jeff Lorio was voted as coach of the year.
The All-Louisiana Men’s Golf Teams were selected by the state’s golf sports information directors.
2020 ALL-LOUISIANA MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Philip Barbaree, LSU – Sr., Shreveport, La., 71.81 avg.
Garrett Barber, LSU – Soph., Stuart, Fla., 71.43 avg.
Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM – Sr., Lyon, France, 70.83 avg.
Grayson Gilbert, New Orleans – Soph., Monroe, La., 71.65 avg.
Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech – Jr., Decatur, Ala., 71.53 avg.
SECOND TEAM
Greg Holmes, McNeese – Fr., Wigan, England, 72.10 avg.
Florian Moosmeier, New Orleans – Jr., Landau, Germany, 72.25 avg.
Carter Nicholson, Loyola – Jr., Carriere, Miss., 72.36 avg.
Michael Terblance, McNeese – Soph., Hilton, Kwazulu, South Africa, 72.60 avg.
Trey Winstead, LSU – Jr., Baton Rouge, La., 73.06 avg.
HONORABLE MENTION
Reed Balcerowicz, Centenary; Andoni Etchenique, ULM; Nils Dobrunz, Nicholls
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Garrett Barber, LSU
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Greg Holmes, McNeese
COACH OF THE YEAR – Jeff Lorio, New Orleans
